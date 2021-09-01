iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after buying an additional 275,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after buying an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,932 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,993. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.