iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,976,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

