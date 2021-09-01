iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

IGV opened at $423.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.54. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

