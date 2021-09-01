iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in August

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,595. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

