iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,231. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.