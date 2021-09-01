iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.05. 1,975,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,478. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.