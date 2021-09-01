iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.44. 20,008,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,357,418. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.