iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 68,715 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

