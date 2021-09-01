iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.85. 840,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

