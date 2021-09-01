iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $453.91. 3,754,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $455.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.