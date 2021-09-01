iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,386. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

