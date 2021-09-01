iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $197,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,515. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.