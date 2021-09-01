iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Boosted by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,833,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. 677,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,911. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

