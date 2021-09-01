iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.89. 4,466,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

