iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $150,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

