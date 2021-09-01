iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $112.89. 4,466,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.