iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 669,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

