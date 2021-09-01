iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,256,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,268,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 507,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.