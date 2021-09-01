iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 286.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 640,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

