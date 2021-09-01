J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,131,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 470,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 103,266 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 506.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 549,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 459,095 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

