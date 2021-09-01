J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $101.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80.

