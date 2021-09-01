J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

