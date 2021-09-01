J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.