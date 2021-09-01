J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

