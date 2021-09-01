J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,703 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

