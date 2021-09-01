J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.