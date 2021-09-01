J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

