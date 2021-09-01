J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,120. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $376.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

