Jade Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $14.46 Million (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00159241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.03 or 0.07480461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.40 or 0.99558095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00998874 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

