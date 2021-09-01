James R. Helvey III Buys 5,000 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,676. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.