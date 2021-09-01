James R. Helvey III Buys 5,000 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,676. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.68.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
