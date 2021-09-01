James S. Abernethy Sells 600 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $16,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PEBK remained flat at $$28.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 112,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.