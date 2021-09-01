Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other Jamf news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $50,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,620,250 shares of company stock worth $317,484,273.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.