Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.82. Approximately 313,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 568,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

