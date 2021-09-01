JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 1,200

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

LON JD opened at GBX 1,009.50 ($13.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 945.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 903.62. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,029 ($13.44).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

