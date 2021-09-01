Jennifer Pileggi Sells 114,008 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 878,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,772. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

