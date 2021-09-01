Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Trading Up 0.2%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $86,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.