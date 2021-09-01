Jobchain Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $6,891.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,542,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

