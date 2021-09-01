Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $77,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 80,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,651. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

