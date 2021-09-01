Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 92.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. The company has a market cap of $456.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.