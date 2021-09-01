Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $173.20. 167,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

