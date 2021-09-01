JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €21.00 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €16.85 ($19.82) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.04.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

