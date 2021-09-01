JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $159.72. 8,682,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

