JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) to “Neutral”

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBTHF. Susquehanna initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

PBTHF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. PointsBet has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $15.00.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

