JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Increased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 1,221.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 18.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $40,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after buying an additional 291,926 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 536,293 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after buying an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 4,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

