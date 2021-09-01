Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRUB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 399,463 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

