JUST Price Hits $0.0797 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $180.26 million and approximately $126.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00133605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00159563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.58 or 0.07703031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.05 or 1.00292279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.00992737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

