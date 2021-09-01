JustBet Trading Down 21.8% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $1.38 million and $5,298.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00161353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.15 or 0.07430123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.77 or 1.00222079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.22 or 0.01010561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

