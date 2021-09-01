Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Down 3.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.43 and last traded at $122.13. Approximately 863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 64,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.26.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,360 shares of company stock worth $294,982. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.