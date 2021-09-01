Kambria Reaches Market Cap of $8.04 Million (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Kambria has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $95,222.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kambria has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.98 or 0.00968245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00497488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00368915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004921 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

