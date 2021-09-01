Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 2.3%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) shares traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.05 ($0.25). 491,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,066,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a market cap of £70.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.66.

About Kanabo Group (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

